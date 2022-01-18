New Apple Products Revealed in Regulatory Database, Likely Including New iPhone SE and iPad Air

Apple today filed unreleased iPhone and iPad models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, as spotted by French blog Consomac.



The filings likely represent the rumored third-generation iPhone SE, fifth-generation iPad Air, and potentially more. The unreleased iPhone models have the identifiers A2595, A2783, and A2784, while the unreleased iPad models have the identifiers A2436, A2588, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2589, A2591, A2757, A2761, A2766 and A2777.



Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions over the years, including several Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any devices that offer encryption sold in Russia and select other countries.

The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to have the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display. Key new features rumored for the device include the same A15 Bionic chip as iPhone 13 models and 5G support.

The fifth-generation iPad Air is expected to adopt features from the sixth-generation iPad mini, including an A15 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash.