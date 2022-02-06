Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.
Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's unclear if that Mac would be introduced at Apple's event. This new Mac could be a high-end Mac mini powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, as an Apple silicon replacement for the 27-inch iMac is not expected to launch until as late as August or September.
Apple has at least four new Macs powered by M2 chips in its pipeline, including refreshed models of the MacBook Air, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and entry-level Mac mini, according to Gurman. It's likely these Macs will launch later in the year after Apple finishes releasing its final Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
Gurman believes Apple will remove the Touch Bar from the new entry-level MacBook Pro, and he expects the notebook will lack a ProMotion display.
