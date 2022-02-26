Top Stories: New Macs Soon, iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Changes, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments.

top stories 26feb2022
We're also expecting to see iOS 15.4 and associated operating system updates released to the public around the time of the event, and Apple is continuing to make tweaks to the updates as they go through the beta period. Looking further off, this week saw rumors about Apple's progress on its first AR/VR headset and its plans for not only a foldable iPhone but also all-screen Macs with foldable displays, so read on for details on these stories and more!

Apple Rumored to Launch New Macs Next Month, More Around May or June

Apple plans to hold its first media event of the year on Tuesday, March 8, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and he said that he has been told to expect at least one new Mac to be announced that day.

spring 2022 possible macs
In the latest edition of his newsletter, Gurman added that Apple is planning another round of new Macs for release around May or June.

At the March 8 event, Apple is also rumored to announce a third-generation iPhone SE and a fifth-generation iPad Air, with key features of both devices expected to include an A15 chip and 5G support.

Apple Exploring 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook, But Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025

Apple is exploring the possibility of offering all-screen foldable notebooks with up to 20-inch displays, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has a proven track record with display-related information for future Apple products.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue
Young believes a foldable MacBook is still several years away from release, and likewise, he said that Apple's foldable iPhone likely won't be released until 2025.

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Includes AirTag Anti-Stalking Changes

Apple this week seeded the fourth beta of iOS 15.4 to developers and public beta testers. In the beta, Apple has introduced its promised AirTag anti-stalking changes, along with a new Siri voice option.

AirTag is Linked to Apple ID Feature
Apple also seeded the fourth betas of macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4, along with a new HomePod software beta that hints at the smart speaker launching in additional countries soon.

Apple Reportedly Completes Production Tests for AR/VR Headset

Apple has completed second-phase engineering validation and testing (EVT 2) for its long-rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset, according to DigiTimes.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature purple
The report claimed that the headset will undergo third-phase EVT 3 testing soon ahead of volume production starting in August–September, with a final release apparently planned by the end of the year.

Apple Will Soon Offer Face ID Repairs Without Replacing the Entire iPhone

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.

iphone 13 face id
Apple said authorized technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for same-unit repairs.

Current iPod Touch Now Over 1,000 Days Old With No Sign of New Model

This week, the current seventh-generation iPod touch surpassed 1,000 days since it was released, and there are no rumors that suggest a new model is in development or coming soon.

ipodtouch2
Apple last updated the iPod touch in May 2019 with an A10 chip and a new 256GB storage option. Other features include a 4-inch Retina display, a Home button without Touch ID, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Lightning connector.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

