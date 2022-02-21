Gurman: Apple to Launch New Macs Next Month, With More to Come Around May or June

Apple is preparing to launch at least one new Mac next month during an event rumored to be held on Tuesday, March 8, and that announcement will be followed by another round of new Macs around May or June, according to Bloomberg'sMark Gurman.
Given that two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the lineup today are the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini, I'd guess that those models will be next to be upgraded.
Apple has a redesigned MacBook Air and a new 24-inch iMac in the works set to be released this year that will both feature the M2 Apple silicon chip, alongside the new high-end Mac mini and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Another new Mac mini and a replacement to the currently Intel-based 27-inch iMac is also in the works and will feature M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, according to Gurman.
The timeline set forth by Gurman suggesting Apple could announce new Macs around May or June, implying a release around its Worldwide Developers Conference, lines up with a report from reliable display analyst Ross Young who last week said Apple's mini-LED iMac Pro could launch during the summer.
Regarding Apple's highest-end Mac, the Mac Pro, Gurman reiterated that it'd come with versions of the M1 Max chip, with the first iteration featuring 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores, followed by the second chip with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. Learn more about Apple's Mac Pro plan using our detailed roundup.
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire.
Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 Pro will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's memory components have now been confirmed, and added...
We're more than halfway through February, and rumors are continuing to fly about what might be coming at Apple's rumored March event and beyond. The latest teaser comes from a regulatory database where several new Mac models have popped up.
Rumors about the next 27-inch "iMac Pro" and the iPhone 14 Pro continue circulate, and we're also expecting some new Apple displays at some point, so...
Apple has been lauded as "ungodly well-managed" by billionaire investor Charlie Munger, Yahoo Finance reports.
In an exclusive interview, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer:I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company. I think it's ungodly well-managed.
Apple is now Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding,...
Apple is widely expected to unveil a new Mac next month, but with the high-end Mac mini, the 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro all still featuring Intel chips and Apple's M1 machines from 2020 now reaching almost 15 months in age, it is not immediately clear which new model the company is planning to announce next.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, r...
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain.
Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
