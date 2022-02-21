Gurman: Apple to Launch New Macs Next Month, With More to Come Around May or June

Apple is preparing to launch at least one new Mac next month during an event rumored to be held on Tuesday, March 8, and that announcement will be followed by another round of new Macs around May or June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said, "Apple is already gearing up for another round of Mac releases around May or June," following its Mac announcement next month. Apple has several new Apple silicon Macs in the pipeline set to be released this year, and while it's not entirely clear which new Mac will be unveiled next month, Gurman speculates it's likely to be a high-end Mac mini and a refreshed low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.



Given that two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the lineup today are the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini, I'd guess that those models will be next to be upgraded.

Apple has a redesigned MacBook Air and a new 24-inch iMac in the works set to be released this year that will both feature the M2 Apple silicon chip, alongside the new high-end Mac mini and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Another new ‌Mac mini‌ and a replacement to the currently Intel-based 27-inch ‌iMac‌ is also in the works and will feature M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, according to Gurman.

The timeline set forth by Gurman suggesting Apple could announce new Macs around May or June, implying a release around its Worldwide Developers Conference, lines up with a report from reliable display analyst Ross Young who last week said Apple's mini-LED iMac Pro could launch during the summer.

Regarding Apple's highest-end Mac, the Mac Pro, Gurman reiterated that it'd come with versions of the ‌M1 Max‌ chip, with the first iteration featuring 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores, followed by the second chip with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. Learn more about Apple's ‌Mac Pro‌ plan using our detailed roundup.