HomePod 15.4 Beta Adds Dutch Siri Voice Recognition Support

by

Apple has added Dutch language voice recognition support for Siri in the latest HomePod 15.4 beta, further preparing the HomePod mini for release in the Netherlands in the near future.

homepod mini thumb feature
The addition of voice recognition, spotted by iCulture, means ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌ will be able to identify who is talking to it in a Dutch-speaking multi-person household so they can make personal requests based on their own data. The feature builds on the inclusion of Dutch language support for ‌Siri‌ in December.

In addition to the Netherlands, the ‌HomePod mini‌ will likely launch in at least four more countries in 2022, including Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, and Russia, as the speaker also gained support for languages spoken in those countries in the December update.

The previous ‌HomePod‌ 15.3 software update added ‌Siri‌ voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian.

First released in October 2020, the ‌HomePod mini‌ is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Apple began offering the ‌HomePod mini‌ in yellow, orange, and blue colors in November 2021.

