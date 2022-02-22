Apple's Rumored $2,000+ AR/VR Headset Said to Enter Mass Production in August-September

Apple's first AR/VR headset will enter mass production this fall with a launch taking place before the end of the year, according to industry sources cited today in a report from DigiTimes.

Apple's first AR headset, mainly targeting professional vertical market applications, is expected to undergo EVT3 soon and enter volume production in August-September before hitting the market by the end of the year, the sources said.

Yesterday, DigiTimes previewed a report stating that Apple's headset has completed production tests , and now, in the full report published today, the publication said the headset would enter mass production in August-September. According to the report, with production taking place in the fall, Apple is still aiming to launch this year.

Recent reporting by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighting development issues with the headset has cast doubt on a 2022 launch, suggesting a launch in 2023 may be more likely. Apple is planning to launch a second AR/VR headset in 2023 that's lighter, features an improved battery, and is priced more affordably, according to DigiTimes.

Apple is currently working on two different AR/VR products. The first is an AR/VR headset worn over the eyes, similar to the Oculus Quest. That headset is said to be a niche product aimed at developers and high-end professionals, as evident by rumors it may cost upwards of $3,000. The second product in the works is "Apple Glasses," which will come in the form of traditional eyeglasses and is Apple's ultimate goal in the augmented reality space.