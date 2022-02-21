Current iPod Touch Now 1,000 Days Old With No Sign of New Model

by

The seventh-generation iPod touch is 1,000 days old as of today, with no apparent sign of a new model on the way.

ipodtouchthumb
In May 2019, Apple unveiled the seventh-generation iPod touch. With 32 months having now passed since the seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌'s launch, it is now the oldest device in Apple's lineup. Apple's next-oldest device still on sale is the AirPods Pro, which were released in October 2019 and hit 847 days old today.

The ‌iPod touch‌ is Apple's most inexpensive iOS device, starting at $199. With a 4-inch Retina display, it is also the smallest iOS device and the only remaining iOS device with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ‌iPod touch‌ is most popular as an entry-level device in the Apple ecosystem, particularly for children, and is also a common choice in retail settings due to its pricing and form factor.

ipodtouch2
It is notable that the seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌ was a very minor update, featuring the A10 Fusion chip from the iPhone 7 and a 256GB storage option for the first time. Every other aspect of the device, including the camera specifications and color options, were the same as the previous, sixth-generation ‌iPod touch‌. In terms of major updates, the ‌iPod touch‌ was last redesigned almost 10 years ago in 2012 at the same time as the ‌iPhone‌ 5. Since then, it has had two minor refreshes in 2015 and 2019.

Looking at the Apple devices that the company sold for the longest time, the seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌ is still some way off the 2013 "trashcan" Mac Pro, which went 2,182 days without an update before the launch of the modular 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌.

The ‌iPod touch‌ is the only iPod product that Apple still sells following the discontinuation of the iPod nano and iPod shuffle in July 2017. Despite the hopes of some iPod enthusiasts and excitement around the potential nostalgia of reviving the classic iPod design with the click wheel, there have been no rumors of an eighth-generation ‌iPod touch‌, or of any new iPod models at all, meaning that the future of the entire iPod brand and product line stands in question.

Related Roundup: iPod touch
Buyer's Guide: iPod Touch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPod touch and iPod

Popular Stories

wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM, Matching Galaxy S22

Thursday February 17, 2022 5:58 am PST by
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 Pro will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's memory components have now been confirmed, and added...
Read Full Article188 comments
top stories 19feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Incoming, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday February 19, 2022 6:00 am PST by
We're more than halfway through February, and rumors are continuing to fly about what might be coming at Apple's rumored March event and beyond. The latest teaser comes from a regulatory database where several new Mac models have popped up. Rumors about the next 27-inch "iMac Pro" and the iPhone 14 Pro continue circulate, and we're also expecting some new Apple displays at some point, so...
Read Full Article37 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Is 'Ungodly Well-Managed,' Billionaire Investor Says

Friday February 18, 2022 5:23 am PST by
Apple has been lauded as "ungodly well-managed" by billionaire investor Charlie Munger, Yahoo Finance reports. In an exclusive interview, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer:I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company. I think it's ungodly well-managed. Apple is now Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding,...
Read Full Article225 comments
aapl logo banner

Which New Mac Will Apple Release at Its March Event?

Sunday February 20, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple is widely expected to unveil a new Mac next month, but with the high-end Mac mini, the 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro all still featuring Intel chips and Apple's M1 machines from 2020 now reaching almost 15 months in age, it is not immediately clear which new model the company is planning to announce next. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, r...
Read Full Article187 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article409 comments