New iPad Air and iPhone SE Production Reportedly Underway

Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.



Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of the new iPhone SE are expected to include a faster A15 chip and 5G support.

Mac Otakara previously reported that the new iPad Air will have similar features as the new iPad mini, including an A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G support for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash.

That report said the new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera. Released in October 2020, the current iPad Air features a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a Touch ID power button, and a USB-C port, with color options including Space Gray, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

Both the new iPad Air and iPhone SE models are expected to be announced this spring, with an Apple Event possible in March or April.