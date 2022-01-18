Deals: M1 iMac Drops to Lowest-Ever Price of $1,399 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Following a deal on the MacBook Air this morning, now we're tracking a new offer on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac. Amazon has the 8-Core GPU, 256GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price is available in Silver, Green, and Orange, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today. Today's sale is also a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on the M1 iMac, and B&H Photo has the same prices on the same colors.

You can also get the 7-Core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac on sale this week, available for $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This model is available in Silver, Blue, Green, and Pink on Amazon.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.