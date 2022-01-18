Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air Gets $100 Discount on Amazon

Amazon has Apple's M1 MacBook Air on sale this week, with all in stock and ready to ship today. You can save up to $100 on these 2020 notebooks, and you'll find the 256GB model matching its holiday season price tag.

Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB model, down from $999.00, and available colors are Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. This isn't the lowest we've ever seen the 256GB model go, but it's one of the more consistent deals on this model over the past few months.

You can get the 512GB model for $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. This is the same price we saw around the holidays, and all three colors are again available on Amazon.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.