Apple's Polishing Cloth is Finally Back in Stock

Alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in October, Apple introduced an Apple-branded microfiber Polishing Cloth priced at $19, which, like many overpriced Apple products, quickly turned into a joke.



The Polishing Cloth sold out within a day, and shipping estimates initially pushed into November as Apple fans didn't want to be the only one without a special Apple Polishing Cloth. Just days later, supplies of the Polishing Cloth were entirely exhausted and it became impossible to get one ahead of the holidays.

Since then, the Apple Cloth has been sold out, but as noted by 9to5Mac, it's now back in stock and ready to be delivered to customers within days. Polishing Cloths ordered today from the online Apple Store will deliver by the end of the week with free shipping.

There doesn't appear to be Polishing Cloth availability in Apple retail stores right now, but that could change in the coming days as supplies improve.

Apple's Polishing Cloth is made of a soft, nonabrasive material that Apple says can be used to clean any Apple display, including the Pro Display XDR with special nano-texture glass.