Apple's New $19 Polishing Cloth is Sold Out Until Late November

Alongside the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple introduced a $19 "Polishing Cloth" that's designed to be used with Apple devices.



Made from a "soft, nonabrasive material," the cloth is suitable for Apple displays, including the nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. It's also suitable for use with the mini-LED display of the new MacBook Pro models and all manner of iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Those who were hoping to get a Polishing Cloth with their MacBook Pros and who have not already ordered may be out of luck, as initial supplies have sold out. If ordered today, the Polishing Cloth will not arrive until November 18 to November 24, which is quite a long wait for a piece of cloth.



Apple's support document on cleaning Apple products recommends a soft, lint-free cloth and minimal wiping. Cleaners should not be used, but if a deep cleaning is required, a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution can be used to moisten the cloth.

Apple has been shipping a similar Polishing Cloth with the nano-texture Pro Display XDR since its launch. Based on the instructions provided with that cloth, the new cloth can be hand washed with dish soap and water should it become dirty.

As of now, the Polishing Cloth is not available in Apple's retail stores, though retail locations could potentially begin offering stock next week when the MacBook Pro models launch.