Body Temp Sensor in Apple Watch Series 8 Looking Unlikely, Suggests Gurman

by

Apple's plan to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 8 is looking increasingly unlikely, based on recent comments made by well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature
Apple is believed to have originally considered adding a body temperature sensor to last year's Apple Watch Series 7, but that didn't happen, with Bloomberg reporting in June that it would likely be introduced in the 2022 update instead. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also previously expressed optimism that body temperature sensing would be an Apple Watch Series 8 feature.

However, discussing rumored body temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar sensors for Apple Watch in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman advises: "Don't expect any of these soon."

Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade.

Whenever it does arrive, a body temperature measuring function for Apple Watch would be useful for fertility tracking and keeping track of sleep, and in the future, it could also detect when a user has a fever.

Apple is rumored to be working on a method for non-invasively monitoring blood glucose levels using optical sensors as well, potentially offering sufferers of diabetes a way to manage their condition that would be much easier, as it wouldn't require puncturing the skin.

Earlier this year, Apple was revealed to be the largest customer of the British electronics start-up Rockley Photonics, which develops non-invasive optical sensors for detecting multiple blood-related health metrics, including blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels.

Rockley's disclosure that its biggest client is Apple came about as the company prepared to go public in New York. Given the growth of Rockley Photonics and the scale of Apple's partnership with the company, it seems to be virtually inevitable that the company's health sensor technology will be coming to the Apple Watch at some stage, just not this year.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, check out our dedicated guide.

Motawa Avatar
Motawa
33 minutes ago at 05:13 am

So no body temperature sensor, then what will this watch even have?? Will it be another lackluster launch like the 7?
Yes
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
20 minutes ago at 05:26 am

S6 -> S7 was already such a minor update. Essentially was just bigger screen, faster charging and on-screen keyboard.
Given it’s a watch, those are all great improvements.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDento Avatar
iDento
30 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Or, maybe they will not update the Apple Watch this year at all. Why would they, there is no competition.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigSmurf Avatar
BigSmurf
24 minutes ago at 05:22 am
Well, then this year may be focused on the rugged / GShock killer variant. And next year a new sensor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
16 minutes ago at 05:29 am
Maybe they should consider 2 year releases at this point. These yearly updates are pointless.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Motawa Avatar
Motawa
16 minutes ago at 05:30 am

S6 -> S7 was already such a minor update. Essentially was just bigger screen, faster charging and on-screen keyboard.
*keyboard only available in english
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
