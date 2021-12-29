Introducing 'The MacRumors Show' Podcast

MacRumors has launched a podcast – "The MacRumors Show," featuring discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple, and the first episode is available now.

Supplementing our daily coverage here on MacRumors, the podcast takes a fresh look at the latest news and rumors. In this first episode, Dan, Hartley, and Sami talk through Apple's product launches in 2021 and the rumors surrounding them, taking a look at what turned out right and what went wrong, as well as highlighting some favorite moments from the year.

Listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also listen to the podcast on our YouTube channel.

Keep an eye out for new episodes throughout 2022, where we will discuss topical news breaking here on MacRumors as stories develop over the next year, featuring various members of the MacRumors team and some exciting guests, so be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss out.

Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.

Top Rated Comments

dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
39 minutes ago at 07:37 am

Yay! This is going to be awesome. You guys will cover so many great topics. By the way. I love the Macarumors Logo too. I will definitely be listening in my car now.

Can’t wait! This is going to be so much fun. Already rated 5/5 ?

Thank you and keep up the good work!

How can you rate it a perfect rating already ? That’s premature and just blind loyalty, do it after listening to a few then make a judgment
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AhRiHmAn Avatar
AhRiHmAn
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am

How can you rate it a perfect rating already ? That’s premature and just blind loyalty, do it after listening to a few then make a judgment
You must be new here ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
35 minutes ago at 07:40 am

How can you rate it a perfect rating already ? That’s premature and just blind loyalty, do it after listening to a few then make a judgment
No need to listen to the whole thing as they are covering great content already. I’m more than halfway done with it too. That’s why it’s already been rated 5/5 which they deserve. ?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TSE Avatar
TSE
26 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Are you going to have forum guests on ever?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Manzanito Avatar
Manzanito
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am

How can you rate it a perfect rating already ? That’s premature and just blind loyalty, do it after listening to a few then make a judgment
While it’s impossible not to agree with your perfectly sensible argument… Come on, the guy/gal is clearly super excited, let him/her enjoy the moment! There’ll be time enough for down rating them if the podcast is not that good.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samifathi Avatar
samifathi
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am

Will have to give it a listen and add it to circulation.

Hoping it is more discussion based, and not just bare news. Most of my favorite Apple related podcasts have discussions and guests (MacBreak Weekly for instance).
Great feedback, thanks! Please do let us know of any feedback/suggestions you have for the show.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

