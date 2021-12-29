Introducing 'The MacRumors Show' Podcast

MacRumors has launched a podcast – "The MacRumors Show," featuring discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple, and the first episode is available now.



Supplementing our daily coverage here on MacRumors, the podcast takes a fresh look at the latest news and rumors. In this first episode, Dan, Hartley, and Sami talk through Apple's product launches in 2021 and the rumors surrounding them, taking a look at what turned out right and what went wrong, as well as highlighting some favorite moments from the year.

Listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also listen to the podcast on our YouTube channel.

Keep an eye out for new episodes throughout 2022, where we will discuss topical news breaking here on MacRumors as stories develop over the next year, featuring various members of the MacRumors team and some exciting guests, so be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss out.

Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.