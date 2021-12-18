Apple's AR/VR Headset Could Be Less Than a Year Away

Users could be able to get their hands on Apple's long-rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset within a year, as rumors begin to zone in on a timeframe for the device's release date.

Apple's headset device, which is expected to offer both AR and VR functionality with applications for gaming, media, and communication , could be in customers hands sooner rather than later, according to recent reports. While an exact date is unknown, the rough timeframe is becoming increasingly clear.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple's headset is on track for launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Kuo originally said that the device was scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2022, but after a number of delays with kickstarting mass production, it seems that the fourth quarter is the timeframe Apple is now targeting. The fourth quarter of 2022 runs from October 1 to December 31, meaning that an announcement could be less than 10 months away.

There is also the chance that Apple could offer the first glimpse of its headset at WWDC in June next year to give developers enough time to prepare apps for it ahead of launch. Morgan Stanley analysts say that the project is now "approaching liftoff," with it mirroring the timeline of the Apple Watch's development before its launch.

The headset is expected to offer a lightweight design, two 4K micro-LED displays, 15 optical modules, two main processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, eye tracking, a see-through AR mode, object tracking, and hand gesture controls. The device's exact price point is as yet unclear, but some reports indicate that it could cost customers around $3,000.

For detailed information about everything you need to know about Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset, see our comprehensive roundup.