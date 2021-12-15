Apple Removes All References to Controversial CSAM Scanning Feature From Its Child Safety Webpage

Apple has quietly nixed all mentions of CSAM from its Child Safety webpage, suggesting its controversial plan to detect child sexual abuse images on iPhones and iPads may hang in the balance following significant criticism of its methods.

Apple in August announced a planned suite of new child safety features, including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Communication Safety to warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos, and expanded CSAM guidance in Siri and Search.

Following their announcement, the features were criticized by a wide range of individuals and organizations, including security researchers, the privacy whistleblower Edward Snowden, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Facebook's former security chief, politicians, policy groups, university researchers, and even some Apple employees.

The majority of criticism was leveled at Apple's planned on-device CSAM detection, which was lambasted by researchers for relying on dangerous technology that bordered on surveillance, and derided for being ineffective at identifying images of child sexual abuse.

Apple initially attempted to dispel some misunderstandings and reassure users by releasing detailed information, sharing FAQs, various new documents, interviews with company executives, and more, in order to allay concerns.

However, despite Apple's efforts, the controversy didn't go away. Apple eventually went ahead with the Communication Safety features rollout for Messages, which went live earlier this week with the release of iOS 15.2, but Apple decided to delay the rollout of CSAM following the torrent of criticism that it clearly hadn't anticipated.

Apple said its decision to delay was "based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others... we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features."

The above statement was added to Apple's Child Safety page, but it has now gone, along with all mentions of CSAM, which raises the possibility that Apple could have kicked it into the long grass and abandoned the plan altogether. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article if we hear back.

Top Rated Comments

djcerla Avatar
djcerla
23 minutes ago at 01:54 am
Good.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
entropys Avatar
entropys
23 minutes ago at 01:55 am
Good too much potential for abuse (and I am not saying that ironically).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaveFlash Avatar
DaveFlash
17 minutes ago at 02:01 am
better, this was bound to fail at the start, you'd only need one bad actor feeding apple's system wrong hashes and everyone is a potential suspect for whatever governmental purpose that bad actor wants to silence, like criticism, dissent, protestors in Hong Kong, LGBT minorities in certain regions you name it. Also, as an EU citizen, I'm glad, as this system Apple proposed, wouldn't have been allowed here anyway because of the strong protections in our GDPR privacy laws.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
22 minutes ago at 01:56 am
The tech has been proven enough for apple's purposes though - I guess they could release it silently and make it available to the US government (or others) ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
6 minutes ago at 02:12 am
This was a mess from the beginning and pulling it was the only logical thing to do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Solomani Avatar
Solomani
4 minutes ago at 02:14 am
Good. It is only right that Apple should listen to its userbase.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

