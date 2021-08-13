Craig Federighi Acknowledges Confusion Around Apple Child Safety Features and Explains New Details About Safeguards

by

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has today defended Apple's controversial planned child safety features in a significant interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing a number of new details about the safeguards built into Apple's system for scanning users' photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

craig wwdc 2021 privacy
Federighi admitted that Apple had handled last week's announcement of the two new tools, relating to explicit content in Messages for children and CSAM content to be stored in iCloud Photos libraries, poorly and acknowledged the confusion around the tools:

It's really clear a lot of messages got jumbled pretty badly in terms of how things were understood. We wish that this would've come out a little more clearly for everyone because we feel very positive and strongly about what we're doing.

[...]

In hindsight, introducing these two features at the same time was a recipe for this kind of confusion. By releasing them at the same time, people technically connected them and got very scared: what's happening with my messages? The answer is...nothing is happening with your messages.

Federighi emphasized that Apple's system will be protected against being taken advantage of by governments with "multiple levels of auditability."


Federighi also revealed a number of new details around the system's safeguards, such as the fact that a user will need to meet around 30 matches for CSAM content in their Photos library before Apple is alerted to confirm if those images appear to be genuine instances of CSAM.

If and only if you meet a threshold of something on the order of 30 known child pornographic images matching, only then does Apple know anything about your account and know anything about those images, and at that point, only knows about those images, not about any of your other images. This isn't doing some analysis for did you have a picture of your child in the bathtub? Or, for that matter, did you have a picture of some pornography of any other sort? This is literally only matching on the exact fingerprints of specific known child pornographic images.

He also pointed out the security advantage of placing the matching process on the iPhone directly, rather than it occurring on iCloud's servers.

Because it's on the [phone], security researchers are constantly able to introspect what’s happening in Apple’s [phone] software. So if any changes were made that were to expand the scope of this in some way —in a way that we had committed to not doing—there's verifiability, they can spot that that's happening.

When asked if the database of images used to match CSAM content on users' devices could be compromised or have political material inserted, Federighi explained that the database is constructed through the intersection of images from multiple child safety organizations, with at least two being "in distinct jurisdictions."

These child protection organizations, as well as an independent auditor, will be able to verify that the database of images only consists of content from those entities, according to Federighi.

Tags: The Wall Street Journal, Craig Federighi, Apple child safety features

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article165 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article136 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article145 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article104 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The latest public betas come two weeks after Apple released the previous public betas and are equivalent to the fifth developer betas released yesterday. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta...
Read Full Article54 comments
OLED Macbook Pro Feature

Samsung Display Preparing OLED Orders for 2022 MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday August 10, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple display supplier Samsung is in the early stages of preparing its production line for OLED displays that are expected to be used in future models of the MacBook Pro, according to new information shared today by The Elec. The report says that Samsung Display has begun early development of a new production process for OLED displays. This new production capacity will be used by Apple for...
Read Full Article82 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article108 comments