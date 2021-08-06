Privacy Whistleblower Edward Snowden and EFF Slam Apple's Plans to Scan Messages and iCloud Images

by

Apple's plans to scan users' iCloud Photos library against a database of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to look for matches and childrens' messages for explicit content has come under fire from privacy whistleblower Edward Snowden and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

In a series of tweets, the prominent privacy campaigner and whistleblower Edward Snowden highlighted concerns that Apple is rolling out a form of "mass surveillance to the entire world" and setting a precedent that could allow the company to scan for any other arbitrary content in the future.

Snowden also noted that Apple has historically been an industry-leader in terms of digital privacy, and even refused to unlock an iPhone owned by Syed Farook, one of the shooters in the December 2015 attacks in San Bernardino, California, despite being ordered to do so by the FBI and a federal judge. Apple opposed the order, noting that it would set a "dangerous precedent."

The EFF, an eminent international non-profit digital rights group, has issued an extensive condemnation of Apple's move to scan users' iCloud libraries and messages, saying that it is extremely "disappointed" that a "champion of end-to-end encryption" is undertaking a "shocking about-face for users who have relied on the company's leadership in privacy and security."

Child exploitation is a serious problem, and Apple isn't the first tech company to bend its privacy-protective stance in an attempt to combat it. But that choice will come at a high price for overall user privacy. Apple can explain at length how its technical implementation will preserve privacy and security in its proposed backdoor, but at the end of the day, even a thoroughly documented, carefully thought-out, and narrowly-scoped backdoor is still a backdoor...

It's impossible to build a client-side scanning system that can only be used for sexually explicit images sent or received by children. As a consequence, even a well-intentioned effort to build such a system will break key promises of the messenger's encryption itself and open the door to broader abuses.

All it would take to widen the narrow backdoor that Apple is building is an expansion of the machine learning parameters to look for additional types of content, or a tweak of the configuration flags to scan, not just children's, but anyone's accounts. That's not a slippery slope; that's a fully built system just waiting for external pressure to make the slightest change.

The EFF highlighted how various governments around the world have passed laws that demand surveillance and censorship of content on various platforms, including messaging apps, and that Apple's move to scan messages and ‌iCloud Photos‌ could be legally required to encompass additional materials or easily be widened. "Make no mistake: this is a decrease in privacy for all ‌iCloud Photos‌ users, not an improvement," the EFF cautioned. See the EFF's full article for more information.

The condemnations join the large number of concerns from security researchers and users on social media since Apple's announcement of the changes yesterday, triggering petitions to urge Apple to roll back its plans and affirm its commitment to privacy.

Top Rated Comments

Greenmeenie Avatar
Greenmeenie
1 hour ago at 05:08 am
Hey, nobody is for child porn… but I’m with Snowden on this. Very slippery slope here. And it goes against everything Apple has stood for concerning privacy.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
1 hour ago at 05:07 am
Gotta say, I agree with this. I think the slippery slope argument is valid here. In the US and Europe they might just use this for child porn (for now), but one the principle is established it becomes much harder for them to tell the government in China that they can't look for anti-CCP images, for example, and so on.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
Awful step by apple. And the 'alert your parents if you view a nude' is some awful overreach but typical of apple's strangely prudish approach.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bonte Avatar
Bonte
1 hour ago at 05:09 am
It's the first step in total censorship. If Apple can scan for porn, they surely can scan for other crimes and then it's all over.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
50 minutes ago at 05:25 am
Good intent but a bad idea. I don’t have any pictures that I wouldn’t want scanned and I’ll continue to use iCloud but I don’t like the idea.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uptownnyc Avatar
uptownnyc
29 minutes ago at 05:47 am

What’s all over? Your crimes?
For example - Tim Cook has been outspoken about his homosexuality, yet homosexuality used to be illegal in the United States. In many parts of the world, this is still the case ('https://www.bbc.com/news/world-25927595'). Should Apple be served with a subpoena to scan images and identify iPhone users which demonstrate that the laws of the country in which their devices are being used are being broken, will they comply with that subpoena? Would the evolution of LGBTQ rights in the United States ever have happened if there had been tools, such as these, facilitating a legal government crack-down?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

