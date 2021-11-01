Here's a First Real-World Look at the New HomePod Mini Colors

by

At its "Unleashed" event last month, Apple announced that the HomePod mini will be available in three new colors starting in November, including yellow, orange, and blue. While it is now November, Apple has yet to provide a specific release date for the new colors, and they have not yet become available to order on Apple.com.

homepod mini new colors brian tong

Image Credit: Brian Tong

The first real-world photos and videos of the new HomePod mini colors were shared today, providing a closer look at the yellow, orange, and blue models, which all have color-matched woven power cables and volume icons. There's still a plain old white Apple sticker in the box along with a 20W USB-C power adapter.

The new HomePod mini colors will be available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.




Beyond the new colors, there are no other hardware changes to the HomePod mini, and these remain first-generation models. Pricing will remain $99 for the new colors, and the existing space gray and white color options continue to be available.

stocklen Avatar
stocklen
19 minutes ago at 06:24 am
how can so much be said, so many articles be released, and so many yoootoobers release videos about what is basically a new colour.

New colours. there. done. nothing more to see.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
19 minutes ago at 06:24 am
I don’t know why but I was fully expecting the top of the HomePod mini to be somewhat color matching, not straight up white. Am I the only one?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
randyhudson Avatar
randyhudson
24 minutes ago at 06:18 am
If you ever wanted an Alexa dot but without all the pesky functionality, Apple has you covered.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
15 minutes ago at 06:28 am

how can so much be said, so many articles be released, and so many yoootoobers release videos about what is basically a new colour.

New colours. there. done. nothing more to see.
I know 10 min videos for what lol just for views
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
13 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Yeah, maybe a red one wouldn't look so bad.

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alien3dx Avatar
alien3dx
13 minutes ago at 06:30 am
my brain said okay homepod but those influcer sorry cannot brain
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
