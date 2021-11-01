Here's a First Real-World Look at the New HomePod Mini Colors

At its "Unleashed" event last month, Apple announced that the HomePod mini will be available in three new colors starting in November, including yellow, orange, and blue. While it is now November, Apple has yet to provide a specific release date for the new colors, and they have not yet become available to order on Apple.com.

Image Credit: Brian Tong

The first real-world photos and videos of the new HomePod mini colors were shared today, providing a closer look at the yellow, orange, and blue models, which all have color-matched woven power cables and volume icons. There's still a plain old white Apple sticker in the box along with a 20W USB-C power adapter.

The new HomePod mini colors will be available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Beyond the new colors, there are no other hardware changes to the HomePod mini, and these remain first-generation models. Pricing will remain $99 for the new colors, and the existing space gray and white color options continue to be available.