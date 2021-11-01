New HomePod Mini Colors Now Available to Order and for Apple Store Pickup

Apple today announced that the new HomePod mini colors, including yellow, orange, and blue, are now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The new colors are also available for same-day pickup at select Apple Store locations in the United States and Canada.



The new HomePod mini colors will also be available to order in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan starting at 6 p.m. Pacific Time today, and availability will expand to Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK later this month.

The first real-world photos and videos of the new HomePod mini colors were shared earlier today. The new yellow, orange, and blue models all have color-matched woven power cables and volume icons, but there's still a plain old white Apple sticker in the box, along with a 20W USB-C power adapter.

Beyond the new colors, there are no other hardware changes to the HomePod mini, and these remain first-generation models. Pricing remains at $99 for the new colors, and the existing space gray and white color options continue to be available.