Teardown of 140W MacBook Pro Power Adapter Shows What's Inside

The 140W power adapter that ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro models is unique in multiple ways, with Apple introducing new technology in the charger. It is the first Apple power adapter using gallium nitride or "GaN" technology to cut down on size, and it is equipped with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1. ChargerLab today published a teardown of the 140W power adapter, giving those who are curious about what's inside a look under the hood.


The teardown video features general measurements and testing of the power adapter, but ChargerLab also completely disassembles the body to get to the internals. The analysis portion of the teardown is highly technical, but that bit, which starts at around 7:30 into the video, is worth watching for those who want to know about the specific chip setup Apple is using.

As mentioned up above, this is the first power adapter that Apple has introduced with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1, and it is also compatible with devices that support that charging specification. MacBook Pro models are also able to charge with USB Power Delivery 3.1 chargers from third-party brands.

The 140W power adapter ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it is also available from Apple for $99.

3 hours ago at 09:43 am
The Moral of this entry, Is:

Beware Of Chinese Knockoffs, OR Suffer, at your own doing
2 hours ago at 10:38 am

Does anyone know if the new MBP 16" Fast-charge capable with included 140W USB-C Power Adapter will 'fast charge' when coupled with Apple's power adapter extension, or will it revert to normal charging speed?

I still want to benefit from the 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes, but also want the added length of the 1.8-meter Power Adapter Extension Cable ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MK122LL/A/power-adapter-extension-cable?fnode=e4e0c67a842678974cd97ceb487b69d129d852354b10a4e7556577b2a319b6a99e611cd15fb812e10892cbb1189ed02bd0956869b824bbd97b9e59c7c03792d00d16bf493215752cba1bc27f25ade51b8a07d1068dd35b4d065ddd3c3e024a81').

Although Apple's site description says "Use it with MagSafe and MagSafe 2 power adapters, 10W and 12W USB-A power adapters and 29W, 30W, 61W, 67W, 87W, 96W, and 140W USB-C power adapters. ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MK122LL/A/power-adapter-extension-cable?fnode=47c196e1e77061c642eb8ac9977381fcb6d91b5f9152683b823d557991349d7123094ecfb29879eea8be901f2aaa02324b8cc7e2896380606f3dbbbb937a21bc913f8f89700eccfa6b090e87e38795c865ec34aacccb4f3d2632d107d556c38dfa2d9f7e9ad22ad4863f04b5fe4e8103')" The one that Apple just shipped me with my new MBP 16" 2021 box says... MagSafe 2 up to 87W. See Screenshot attached.

So...
[LIST=1]
* Did Apple send me the wrong power extension cable, is there another one compatible with MBP 16" 2021?
* Does the power extension cable work with MagSafe 3 / Fast-Charge and Apple just hasn't updating their specs on the actual box yet?

Thanks for help!


They don't have to change anything on the extension, it's the same extension. Since it's on the AC side of things, it actually doesn't change anything on the DC side (the actual cable you use to charge the device), it just has to be reasonably thick to handle the current (which it definitely is and the increased power barely makes a dent in that thick a cable on the AC side).

The magic of AC power is that the cables can be super long and handle a lot of power, but the disadvantage is that all AC needs to be converted to DC for electronics to work.
3 hours ago at 09:30 am
Dang! They ripped that thing apart. Highly advanced technology in that little adapter.

However, the adapter does get heated while charging your ?
2 hours ago at 10:28 am
That restriction is on lithium ion batteries (100VA) - the thing that contains the energy (and can blow up). A battery charger isn't the same thing as a battery.
3 hours ago at 09:41 am
Title writer took a day off. :)
2 hours ago at 09:57 am

I see that this power adapter only comes with the 16-inch Pro. When configuring the 14-inch, the default is 67W, or can upgrade to the 96W for $20 more. Is there a benefit to upgrading to the 96W? I imagine this 140w would be completely overkill.
The 14 inch needs 96 watts to fast charge. The 140 watt won't even do anything the 96 watt doesn't do for the 14 inch, you need the 16 inch to take advantage of the 140 watt power.
