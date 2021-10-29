Teardown of 140W MacBook Pro Power Adapter Shows What's Inside
The 140W power adapter that ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro models is unique in multiple ways, with Apple introducing new technology in the charger. It is the first Apple power adapter using gallium nitride or "GaN" technology to cut down on size, and it is equipped with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1. ChargerLab today published a teardown of the 140W power adapter, giving those who are curious about what's inside a look under the hood.
The teardown video features general measurements and testing of the power adapter, but ChargerLab also completely disassembles the body to get to the internals. The analysis portion of the teardown is highly technical, but that bit, which starts at around 7:30 into the video, is worth watching for those who want to know about the specific chip setup Apple is using.
As mentioned up above, this is the first power adapter that Apple has introduced with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1, and it is also compatible with devices that support that charging specification. MacBook Pro models are also able to charge with USB Power Delivery 3.1 chargers from third-party brands.
The 140W power adapter ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it is also available from Apple for $99.
The magic of AC power is that the cables can be super long and handle a lot of power, but the disadvantage is that all AC needs to be converted to DC for electronics to work.
