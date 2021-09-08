Apple Pay Support Coming to Dutch Bank de Volksbank and Its Subsidiaries

Dutch bank de Volksbank has said it is bringing Apple Pay support to all its customers soon, including those of its subsidiary banks, reports iCulture.



De Volksbank is the parent company of SNS, ASN Bank, and RegioBank, all of which operate in the Netherlands. "‌Apple Pay‌ will be made possible for the customers of SNS, ASN Bank and RegioBank," a De Volksbank spokesperson told iCulture, adding "We can't share anything about timing at the moment."

Over a year and a half ago, SNS Bank indicated that it was in talks with Apple about offering support for ‌Apple Pay‌, but then the bank went silent on the matter. Today's development suggests those talks are finally coming to fruition.

‌Apple Pay‌ officially went live in The Netherlands in 2019, with ING leading the charge to bring Apple's digital payment system to debit and credit card users in the country.

Since then, other banks including Bunq, Monese, N26, Revolut, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank have all brought Apple Pay support to customers in The Netherlands, which suggested de Volksbank and its parent banks were being left behind.

According to Apple's regional ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ web page, ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.