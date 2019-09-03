More Banks Announce Apple Pay Support in the Netherlands

Today, more banks in the Netherlands announced support for Apple Pay. Dutch challenger bank Bunq now shows up in Apple's Wallet when users in the country choose to add a card, as does Monese, N26, and Revolut.
With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers with these banks in The Netherlands can make purchases with their digital wallet in stores, in apps and on websites.
Pay safer and faster using your Monese cards with #ApplePay. Now available for our customers in 🇳🇱 the Netherlands! pic.twitter.com/6f0cb8Y4zI— Monese (@monese) September 3, 2019
According to Apple's regional Apple Pay web page, Apple Pay can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.
Dutch bank ABN AMRO and Rabobank have also informed their customers that they are working to bring Apple Pay to their bank cards and expects this to roll out soon.
