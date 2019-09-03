More Banks Announce Apple Pay Support in the Netherlands

Tuesday September 3, 2019 2:28 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple Pay officially launched in the Netherlands in June, but Dutch bank ING was the sole card issuer offering support Apple's digital payment system to the country.


Today, more banks in the Netherlands announced support for Apple Pay. Dutch challenger bank Bunq now shows up in Apple's Wallet when users in the country choose to add a card, as does Monese, N26, and Revolut.

With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers with these banks in The Netherlands can make purchases with their digital wallet in stores, in apps and on websites.


According to Apple's regional Apple Pay web page, Apple Pay can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.

Dutch bank ABN AMRO and Rabobank have also informed their customers that they are working to bring Apple Pay to their bank cards and expects this to roll out soon.

(Thanks, Adriaan!)

Tags: Apple Pay, The Netherlands
1 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
DennyRoozeboom
5 minutes ago at 02:49 am
It is about time. Though I'm quite happy with ABN AMRO I really hope they add Apple Pay fast.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]