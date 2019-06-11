Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Pay Launches in The Netherlands With Dutch Bank ING
With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, ING bank customers with Maestro debit cards in The Netherlands can make purchases with their digital wallet in stores, in apps and on websites.
ING customers can activate Apple Pay in the ING Mobile Banking App and add their debit card to the Wallet. Apple Pay works wherever it is possible to make contactless payments, in web shops and in apps.
According to Apple's regional Apple Pay web page, Apple Pay can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.
Apple Pay has been gradually expanding across Europe and the Middle East, launching in Poland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Iceland over the last year. Up until today, The Netherlands was one of the most populous countries in Europe that was still awaiting Apple Pay.
(Thanks, Melvin!)
oh, for those who don't know where to find The Netherlands, we are that little dot somewhere in the middle of Europe (use the zoom function on your iPhone :cool: )
And no, we are not the capital of Copenhagen.
