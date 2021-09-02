Apple Inks Deal for 'The Fight Before Christmas' Documentary

Apple has secured the global rights to "The Fight Before Christmas" documentary, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 26, reports Deadline.



The documentary tells the story of lawyer Jeremy Morris, who is obsessed with Christmas and planned the biggest community Christmas event in America. His Christmas plans hit a snag when the home owner's association tells him his planned event violates neighborhood rules.

This leads to a man vs. HOA fight over the festivities, and the dispute snowballs out of control.

Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures, the doc follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man's obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris' plan hits a snag when the home owners' association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Director Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart.

The film is directed by Becky Read, who produced "Three Identical Strangers," a documentary about triplets who were separated at birth and adopted by different families.