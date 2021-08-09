Apple Reportedly Bidding on Film Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood Agent

Apple and Netflix are among the bidders for an "Oscar bait" film starring Jennifer Lawrence as the late Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers, according to Variety. Bidding for the film has reportedly surpassed $80 million and could climb higher.



Mengers was a prominent Hollywood "superagent" from the 1960s through the 1980s, representing some big names in acting like Barbra Streisand and Burt Reynolds. She was known for her outsized personality while trying to secure the best deal possible for her A-list clients. The film adaptation of her life is directed by Paolo Sorrentino, who won an Academy Award for Italian film "The Great Beauty" in 2014.

Lawrence is best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in the "The Hunger Games" film series and Mystique in the "X-Men" film series, as well as starring in films like "Winter's Bone" and "American Hustle." Lawrence is also set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming Netflix film "Don't Look Up," which will tell the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

Apple TV+ is in the midst of securing several star-studded original films, with the streaming service set to gain slavery thriller "Emancipation" starring Will Smith and the high-profile Western crime drama film "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Brendan Fraser, and several other big names.