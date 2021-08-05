Working AirPower Prototype Shown in Video Clip

by

A video of a seemingly functional AirPower prototype has been shared on Twitter by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti, in what appears to be a first-of-its-kind look at the elusive charger in action.

The video shows a unique on-screen iOS animation when the iPhone is placed on the ‌AirPower‌ charging mat, which has only previously been seen in Apple's early marketing materials, making it the first time this animation has been seen in the wild. An ‌iPhone‌ on the ‌AirPower‌ charger would have shown the charge of all of the devices that were placed on the pad.

‌AirPower‌ was an Apple-designed charging mat designed to charge Qi-based iPhones, the Apple Watch, and ‌AirPods‌ that Apple announced in September 2017 alongside the ‌iPhone‌ X. It was designed so that users could place an ‌‌iPhone‌‌, ‌‌AirPods‌‌, and Apple Watch on any portion of the mat to have the device charge, which meant that multiple overlapping charging coils had to be included.

apple airpower
‌AirPower‌ missed its 2018 launch date, and after a large number of issues with its development, Apple canceled the AirPower project in March 2019.

Photos allegedly depicting the ‌AirPower‌ surfaced on social networks in August 2020, showing a multi-coil design and the device's internal circuirty, but this is the first video footage of a rare and seemingly functional prototype that presumably leaked out of Apple's development supply chain.

According to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is still looking into AirPower-like charging solutions for the future.

Zompetti is an avid collector of Apple prototype devices and has previously shared images of an Apple Watch Series 3 prototype with additional connectors, an original iPad with two 30-pin ports, an iPhone 12 Pro prototype, a third-generation iPod touch with a rear camera, and rare original Apple Watch prototypes.

Top Rated Comments

farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
52 minutes ago at 07:38 am
prosser thinking of new ways to cash in on this.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pupi Avatar
Pupi
41 minutes ago at 07:49 am

Too little, too late apple. Plenty of other options out there that do the same thing.
Nothing does quite the same thing and this video wasn’t released by Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JetLaw Avatar
JetLaw
53 minutes ago at 07:37 am
in the unrated version it caught fire at the end!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThirteenXIII Avatar
ThirteenXIII
44 minutes ago at 07:47 am
this would be cooler:
https://9to5mac.com/2021/08/02/apple-retail-store-magsafe-iphone-dock/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
44 minutes ago at 07:47 am
I always liked the thought of this (because of the simplicity) and figured I would want one to charge my three devices just like they show in the product photo. However, I don't think it is a the best practical solution for people with watch bands that would interfere with the watch laying flat on the charging surface. So the pads with integrated/dedicated watch modules seem like the best practical solution.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smythey Avatar
smythey
43 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Nice animation. He may have wanted to blur out the "DVT D331pAP", which hopefully is not unique to that unit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
