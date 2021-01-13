Prototype iPhone 12 Pro Shown Off in Photos

Developer Giulio Zompetti, who often shows off prototype versions of Apple devices, today highlighted a prototype version of the iPhone 12 Pro.



The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ is running an operating system called SwitchBoard, a nonUI version of the iOS 14 update that Apple uses internally. We've seen SwitchBoard on prototype devices before, as Apple uses it to test new features.

Zompetti's prototype iPhone is in Pacific Blue, which was one of the most popular ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ colors. Given the lighting in the photo, the color looks particularly dark, but it's likely the same shade as the final version that released.

running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.#AppleCollection #AppleInternal #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/yvEL30jZQl — 🔥🌸 Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) January 13, 2021

The phone also appears to have no visible engravings, which is likely not a surprise as an earlier test version, but it otherwise appears to be similar to the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ that launched in October.

In the past, Zompetti has shared prototype versions of the original Apple Watch and third-generation iPod touch.