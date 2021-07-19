Photos of Apple's New MagSafe Battery Pack Provide First Look at Thickness

by

Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack will begin arriving to customers around the world this week, and one lucky person has already snagged one.

magsafe battery pack photos
Steven Russell from Memphis, Tennessee said he managed to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack from a local Apple Store over the weekend, and he has since shared photos on Reddit, providing a closer look at its design and thickness.

Russell shared some early impressions of the battery pack, noting that it is designed with hard but smooth plastic and has a very strong magnetic attraction to his iPhone 12 Pro, even with Apple's silicone MagSafe case on the device. He added that while the battery pack is quite thick, its rounded edges make it comfortable to hold.

Priced at $99 in the United States, the MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing additional hours of battery life. Apple says the battery pack is able to wirelessly charge the iPhone at up to 5W on the go, or at up to 15W when the battery pack is connected to a 20W or higher power adapter with a Lightning to USB-C cable.

When you attach the MagSafe Battery Pack to an iPhone 12 running iOS 14.7 or later, it will automatically begin to charge the iPhone and a charging status will appear on the Lock screen. iOS 14.7 is currently in beta and should be released within the next few days.

The MagSafe Battery Pack can be ordered on Apple's online store in a white color only and currently has a late July delivery estimate.

T H I C C
Holy cow! Apple should just make the phone a little thicker and put more battery in it, instead of selling a product that makes the phone look like a pregnant whale.
Let's understand what this is: it is a MagSafe Charger that, when needed, you can take with you to charge on the go. It is not an add-on, semi-permanent, battery.
I believe, and would love to see pictures, that this can be used as your standard overnight charging puck. But it also doubles as a separate battery pack, like the ones you buy at airports, or that come with your luggage and you always forget to charge the night before you have to fly.
This is a Battery Pack that is always charged, if you use it as your main MagSafe Charger, and you just pick it up on the way out.
I guess iOS 14.7 will be released today then.
damn that’s a thick boy
$99 is robbery. At $39, I could dig it. For $99 you can get a big boy Anker or other battery brand with several times the capacity and much more flexibility in terms of charging ports and # of devices you can charge simultaneously.
