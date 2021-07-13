Apple Seeds RC Version of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the RC version of new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the fifth iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates.



iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 14.7 adds support for the newly introduced MagSafe Battery Pack in addition to adding shared credit limits for the Apple Card Family feature.

Apple in iOS 14.7 expands the Air Quality Index feature to additional countries that include the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, and Canada. When paired with the accompanying HomePod 14.7 software, iOS 14.7 will allow the Home app to set multiple timers on a ‌HomePod‌ or a HomePod mini. Full release notes for the update are below:

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

- ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

- ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user

- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌HomePod‌

- Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

- Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

- Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

- Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

The iOS 14.7 update also addresses a bug that caused the ‌iPhone‌'s WiFi to stop functioning if connected to a WiFi network that was named "%p%s%s%s%s%n." Connecting to a network with this name could seriously impact the ‌iPhone‌'s functionality, but it isn't an issue after installing iOS 14.7.