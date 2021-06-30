Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 With 'Innovative Experience' To Launch Next Year
Next year, Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro with "innovative" features such as health management and tracking, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo, in his today, obtained by MacRumors, says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro next year with "innovative" new features, such as health tracking, will boost shipments to more than 100 million.
Bloomberg reported last month that Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will include "updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking." Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of using a design similar to the recently launched Beats Studio Buds for the new AirPods Pro, which would eliminate the stem.
Top Rated Comments
What is taking Apple so long?
If true... this will be a game-changer for the fitness industry.
