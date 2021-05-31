WWDC is One Week Away: Five Steps to Get Ready

by

We're just one week away from WWDC 2021, which kicks off next Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 11. Apple's annual developers conference will be an all-digital affair for the second year in a row due to public health measures, but it will still be an exciting week, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15 and other new software updates.

wwdc 2021 details
Ahead of WWDC, we've put together five steps to prepare for the conference.

1. Set Siri Reminders

During the course of WWDC, there are a few presentations that have broader appeal:

  • Keynote on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time: Apple is expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, and there is always a chance of a hardware surprise or two, with a new MacBook Pro rumored.
  • Platforms State of the Union on Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time: Apple will provide a deeper dive into the new developer tools, technologies, and advances across its software platforms.
  • Apple Design Awards on Thursday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time: The awards celebrate the creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers, according to Apple.

One handy way to remember these dates and times is to set Siri reminders using an iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod, or other Apple device. For example: "Hey Siri, remind me to watch the WWDC Keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m."

Find out when the WWDC Keynote takes place in time zones around the world.

2. Download the Apple Developer App

Available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the free Apple Developer app is central to the WWDC experience, complete with a full schedule once available. Beginning June 8, session videos will be posted to the app each day, providing a deep dive into new features and frameworks being added across Apple's software platforms. The WWDC Keynote will also be available in the app with on-demand playback after the conclusion of the live stream.

New for WWDC 2021, "Pavilions" will provide an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic, like SwiftUI. Pavilions will be found exclusively within the Apple Developer app.

apple developer app feature
The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store, and many of the resources are available to the general public for free.

Other helpful resources include the Apple Developer website and the Apple Developer Forums.

3. Join the Apple Developer Program

In line with previous years, Apple will likely seed the first betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 to registered developers for testing within an hour or two after the WWDC Keynote concludes.

Those interested in installing the betas on their devices on an official basis will need to sign up for an Apple Developer Program membership, which costs $99 per year in the United States. Individuals who are 18 years or older or have reached the equivalent age of majority in their country can enroll in the Apple Developer Program, even if they do not plan on distributing any apps on the App Store.

It's important to keep in mind that Apple's beta software typically has some bugs or other issues that may affect performance or usability to some extent. For this reason, it's always recommended that beta software be installed on a secondary device that isn't relied on for daily use. It's equally important to back up your devices to a Mac or iCloud before installing beta software to avoid the risk of data loss.

Those who do not want to pay for an Apple Developer Program membership can join Apple's free Beta Software Program, but the first public betas of major new software versions are typically not released until late June or early July.

4. Sign Up for Digital Lounges

Apple will be hosting Digital Lounges at WWDC 2021. Apple Developer Program or WWDC 2021 Swift Student Challenge winners will be able to join Apple engineers and designers throughout the week as they host text-based Q&As and special activities related to developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility, and machine learning, according to Apple.

Sign-ups open tomorrow, June 1, with limited availability on a first come, first served basis. Visit the Digital Lounges page for more details.

5. Follow MacRumors

Stay tuned to MacRumors.com for complete coverage of WWDC week, including a live blog of the Keynote. If you are unable to watch the stream, be sure to follow @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, where we'll be live tweeting the Keynote as well. Also follow MacRumors on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and RSS for WWDC news, videos, and more.

Our in-depth WWDC roundup is also a helpful resource, and worth adding to your browser's bookmark bar for the next few weeks.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2021
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

efktd Avatar
efktd
19 minutes ago at 11:27 am


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
20 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Step 6: Make sure you have a spare Mac and iPhone to install the betas. Never install betas on your daily driver.

Step 7: Have a separate Apple ID for testing.

*If you do use your main Apple ID, make sure to turn off iCloud backup before you install betas.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser green apple watch

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Two Major Upgrades

Wednesday May 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature two main upgrades, according to recent reports. The first significant change is a completely new design. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 2021 Apple Watch would undergo a redesign. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has revealed renders purporting to be of that new design based on leaked real-world images and CAD files from a...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Friday May 28, 2021 12:01 pm PDT by
In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan goes hands-on with the new 12.9-inch 2021 M1 iPad Pro and compares it to the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro to answer the question "Is it worth upgrading?" Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Compared to the 2020 iPad Pro, the 2021 model features an upgraded M1 chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an...
Read Full Article148 comments
jony ive 2021 imac 2

Jony Ive Was Involved in the New M1 iMac Design, Despite Leaving Apple in 2019

Saturday May 29, 2021 9:53 am PDT by
Despite leaving the company in 2019, Apple's former chief design officer, Jony Ive, helped design the new 24-inch iMac, according to an excerpt from Wired's review of the new desktop computer. Jony Ive famously left Apple in 2019 to form his own independent design company, which would have Apple as one of its clients. During his tenure at Apple, Ive oversaw the development and design of...
Read Full Article521 comments
Top Stories 61 Feature

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro at WWDC?, iOS 14.6 Released, AirPods Rumors

Saturday May 29, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and that means rumors are starting to ramp up including the possibility that we might see the long-rumored MacBook Pro redesign at the keynote. This week also saw rumors about future updates to the AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as a redesigned Mac mini. In other news, Apple has released iOS 14.6 with new features like Apple Card Family and podcast...
Read Full Article18 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Apps Reportedly Limited to Maximum of 5GB RAM in iPadOS, Even With 16GB M1 iPad Pro

Friday May 28, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
Despite Apple offering the M1 iPad Pro in configurations with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, developers are now indicating that apps are limited to just 5GB of RAM usage, regardless of the configuration the app is running on. The M1 iPad Pro comes in two memory configurations; the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models feature 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB variants offer 16GB of memory, the highest ever...
Read Full Article375 comments
AirPods3

Gurman: AirPods Pro 2 With Fitness Tracking Coming in 2022, AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design to Launch Later This Year

Friday May 28, 2021 4:29 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch third-generation AirPods this year, and plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In line with previous leaks and rumors, Gurman explained that Apple is readying third-generation AirPods for launch later this year. The updated earbuds will apparently come with a new case and feature shorter stems, broadly...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple watch series 3 trio

Apple Watch Series 3 Owners Now Required to Perform Restore When Updating Due to Storage Constraints

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:12 pm PDT by
Following the iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 updates, Apple Watch Series 3 owners who update their devices to a new version of watchOS are prompted to unpair and re-pair the Apple Watch from the iPhone during the update process because of storage space constraints. The GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 3 only has 8GB of internal storage, which limits the amount of space available for...
Read Full Article200 comments
twitter blue

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:29 pm PDT by
Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store. Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time. The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by...
Read Full Article129 comments
120 hz 13 joe blue

Samsung Reportedly Begins Production of 120Hz Display for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Models

Saturday May 29, 2021 10:42 am PDT by
Samsung has begun production of LTPO displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, while LG has begun production of LTPS displays for the lower-end models of the 2021 iPhone lineup, according to a new report from The Elec. Apple was widely rumored to introduce its ProMotion technology, which first debuted in the 2017 iPad Pro, ...
Read Full Article150 comments
Memorial Day Deals 2021 Apple

Memorial Day Apple Deals: Shop All-Time Low Prices on M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and More

Friday May 28, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 31, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns on Apple's AirPods, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article7 comments