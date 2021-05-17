Following a deal on the 24-inch iMac this morning, we're also tracking a new record low price on Apple's 512GB 27-inch 5K iMac with 6-core CPU from 2020. You can get this model for $1,699.99 on Amazon, down from $1,999.00, after an automatic coupon worth $159.01 is applied at checkout.

The iMac is in stock and sold by Amazon, ready to ship today with Amazon's typical free shipping for all Prime members. This sale is particularly notable because it's now placing the 512GB 27-inch iMac at the same price level as the 256GB model, and it's the best price we've ever tracked across all retailers.

