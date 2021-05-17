Amazon today is offering its first sale on the 24-inch iMac, and is now the second retailer to offer an early discount on the computer, following in Expercom's footsteps. At Amazon, you can get the 256GB 24-inch iMac with 7-core GPU in Blue for the pre-order price of $1,258.99, down from $1,299.00.

This is the only version of the 24-inch iMac that's being discounted on Amazon at this time. The retailer gives the estimate of June 1 for the iMac's release and shipping date.

The new colorful iMac line officially launches this Friday, May 21 and has been up for pre-order on Apple's website for a few weeks now. The new model features a complete redesign, improved performance thanks to Apple's M1 chip, and a 24-inch display.

Apple is selling the new iMac in a range of bright colors, including green, blue, pink, silver, orange, yellow, and purple. At the front of the iMac, there are softer, pastel colors, but the back of the iMac features much brighter and bolder colors.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.