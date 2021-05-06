Apple TV+ Thriller 'Servant' Nominated for 2021 TV Choice Award

Popular Apple TV+ original show "Servant" has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category in the upcoming 2021 TV Choice Awards.



Apple announced the nomination this week via its official "Servant" Twitter account. The TV Choice Awards is held annually, with winners awarded on the basis of a public vote, rather than being chosen by critics. "Servant" will compete with 62 other contenders in the Best Drama Series category in the viewer-selected awards, which celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

"Servant," a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll that Dorothy, the mother, thinks is real, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after the doll. After Leanne's arrival, bizarre things begin happening to the family.

"Servant" was one of the first series on ‌‌‌Apple TV+‌‌‌, and it has remained popular with ‌‌‌Apple TV+‌‌‌ subscribers, following a strong second season. Apple renewed the show for a third season in December.

The winners will of this year's TV Choice Awards will be announced online in early September.