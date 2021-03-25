Apple Now Accepts Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 and Samsung Note 20 for Trade-In Towards New iPhone Purchase

Apple now allows customers to trade-in their Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices for credit towards new Apple product purchases.



As part of Apple's trade-in program, customers can trade in a Google Pixel 5 and receive up to $350 of credit towards purchasing a new product, the Google Pixel 4a for a value of up to $180, or the Galaxy Note 20 for up to $425.

Alongside the new additions, Apple has also updated the maximum trade-in value of almost all other Android smartphones.



Samsung Galaxy S20+: $305, down $10

Samsung Galaxy S20: $230, down $10

Samsung Galaxy S10+: $250, up $30

Samsung Galaxy S10: $180, down $5

Samsung Galaxy S10e: $190, up $45

Samsung Galaxy S9+: $145, up $35

Samsung Galaxy S9: $125, up $35

Samsung Galaxy S8+: $100, up $30

Samsung Galaxy S8: $80, up $25

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $260, down $10

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: $75, down $5

Google Pixel 4 XL: $200, down $20

Google Pixel 4: $170, down $15

Google Pixel 3 XL: $80, down $10

Google Pixel 3a: $70, up $20

Apple determines the exact value of the traded-in product depending on its condition, such as if it has scratches, or dents and if it functions correctly. If a customer has a device not included on Apple's list of trade-in devices, the company does recycle devices for free. More information can be found on Apple's trade-in page.