Apple Renews Animated Musical Comedy 'Central Park' for a Third Season

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of Apple TV+ show "Central Park," Apple today announced that it has renewed the animated series for a third season.

play

Series creator Loren Bouchard announced the renewal this afternoon, noting that season two and season three of the show will bring 29 new episodes and "something like a hundred and fifteen new songs."

The first three episodes of "Central Park" season two are set to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ on Friday, June 25, with new episodes following weekly after that. In the second season, the Tillerman family will continue to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park.

In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

"Central Park" characters are voiced by Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

The first season of "Central Park" was recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for Leslie Odom Jr., and it has been nominated for this year's NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category.