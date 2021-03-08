Leaker Suggests Apple Event to Be Held on March 23

Apple will hold its first event of the year on March 23, according to information provided by a reputable Chinese leaker (via DuanRui). Apple is expected to launch AirTags, new iPads, and possibly updated AirPods at a spring event, and leaker "Kang" believes that date will be March 23.



Initial speculation pointed to an event happening on March 16; however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shot down the possibility, leaving the door open for an event later on in the month. Kang says that Apple's event will be held on the same date as the OnePlus 9 reveal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23.

Due to the global health crisis, Apple's event is expected to be held digitally and live-streamed via its website and official YouTube channel. March 23 and March 30 are both reasonable guesses for when Apple is set to hold an event. Apple tends to hold events on Tuesday and is also expected to hold an event in the "early spring" to coincide with the launch of App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5.

Official details about Apple's event remain unknown. However, mounting evidence of the imminent release of ‌AirTags‌ suggests Apple's Tile-like tracker could debut at the rumored March 23 event. DigiTimes, and others, have also suggested Apple will release updated iPad models with mini-LED displays and faster processors in the first half of the year.

Shortly after Kang suggested the March 23 date, YouTube personality and hit-or-miss Apple leaker Jon Prosser tweeted "23," in an apparent show of support for Kang and his event date prediction.

Last year, Kang was first to accurately reveal that Apple planned to revive the MagSafe brand for the iPhone 12 lineup, weeks before the ‌iPhone 12‌ was officially announced.