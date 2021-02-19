Gurman: No Apple Event Happening on March 16

Apple does not have plans to hold an event on Tuesday, March 16, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed on Twitter this evening.



Earlier this week, a report from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News suggested there would be a March 16 event, with the initial rumor picked up and circulated by a few other sites. Economic Daily News cited unverified and unsubstantiated content from Twitter accounts LeaksApplePro and FrontTron, neither of which has a track record of providing accurate details on Apple's plans.

The March 16 date was nothing more than a guess based on past Apple events, but it still picked up traction. In a tweet responding to MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol's commentary on a possible March event, Gurman confirmed that the March 16 date is not correct.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

In a separate tweet, he said "launch isn't on the 16th," which leaves open the possibility for a March event on a different date.

Launch isn’t on the 16th — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Some of these products could indeed be introduced at a spring event, but there is no known date for that event as of yet. Apple does hold March events in most years, but it's not guaranteed. Past spring events have been held on March 9 (2015), March 21 (2016), March 27 (2018), and March 25 (2019), with no event taking place in March 2017 or March 2020.