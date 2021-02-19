Gurman: No Apple Event Happening on March 16

by

Apple does not have plans to hold an event on Tuesday, March 16, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed on Twitter this evening.

aipad pro tags slight tweak feature
Earlier this week, a report from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News suggested there would be a March 16 event, with the initial rumor picked up and circulated by a few other sites. Economic Daily News cited unverified and unsubstantiated content from Twitter accounts LeaksApplePro and FrontTron, neither of which has a track record of providing accurate details on Apple's plans.

The March 16 date was nothing more than a guess based on past Apple events, but it still picked up traction. In a tweet responding to MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol's commentary on a possible March event, Gurman confirmed that the March 16 date is not correct.


In a separate tweet, he said "launch isn't on the 16th," which leaves open the possibility for a March event on a different date.


Apple has several products in the works that have been rumored for the first half of 2021, including a refreshed iMac, new iPad Pro models, an updated iPad mini, a new low-cost AirPod, revamped AirPods Pro, and the AirPods 3, plus we're still waiting on the debut of the AirTags.

Some of these products could indeed be introduced at a spring event, but there is no known date for that event as of yet. Apple does hold March events in most years, but it's not guaranteed. Past spring events have been held on March 9 (2015), March 21 (2016), March 27 (2018), and March 25 (2019), with no event taking place in March 2017 or March 2020.

Top Rated Comments

itsOver9000 Avatar
itsOver9000
12 minutes ago at 05:49 pm

Apple does hold March events in most years, but it's not guaranteed. Past spring events have been held on March 9 (2015), March 21 (2016), March 27 (2018), and March 25 (2019), with no event taking place in March 2017 or March 2020.


So March events for 2 years in a row with a year off meaning March events in 2021 and 2022. I can make wild guesses too...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 blue aluminum

Apple Says Some iPhone 12 Hardware Issues Will No Longer Require Replacing the Entire Device

Tuesday February 16, 2021 1:31 pm PST by
Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article61 comments
macbook air m1 unboxing feature

First Malware Running Natively on M1 Chip Discovered

Wednesday February 17, 2021 2:33 pm PST by
Malware specifically tailored to run on Apple's M1 chip has been discovered, indicating that malware authors have begun adapting malicious software for Apple's new generation of Macs with Apple silicon. Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle has now published a report, cited by Wired, that explains in detail how malware has started to be adapted and recompiled to run natively on the M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article111 comments
14

Everything New in iOS 14.5 Beta 2: New AirPods Max Emoji, Green Tint Fix, iPad Security and More

Tuesday February 16, 2021 11:26 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.5, building on the extensive feature set that was introduced in the first betas. Changes in the second beta are more minor in scale than what we saw in the first beta, but there are still new additions that are worth highlighting. Below, we've rounded up the changes that we've spotted in the second beta. New Emoji Characters As ...
Read Full Article62 comments
maxresdefault

iOS and iPadOS Apps Worth Checking Out - February 2021

Thursday February 18, 2021 3:26 pm PST by
Over on our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series that's meant to highlight new, interesting, and useful apps for the iPhone and the iPad that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the App Store that it can be difficult to find new high-quality apps to download, plus it's easy to...
Read Full Article19 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

Apple Wins Patent for iPhone Display With Variable Refresh Rates Up to 240Hz

Tuesday February 16, 2021 6:33 am PST by
A new Apple patent published today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describes an iPhone display that, with high refresh mode enabled, may be capable of updating content at two times, three times, or even four times the native refresh rate, as reported by Patently Apple. For example, an iPhone with a 60Hz display would be able to increase its variable refresh rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz...
Read Full Article73 comments
Screen Shot 4

Bloomberg: Apple Hiring Engineers to Work on 6G Wireless Connectivity

Thursday February 18, 2021 4:21 am PST by
Apple is hiring engineers to work on next-generation 6G wireless technology, based on job listings spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The listings are for positions at Apple's offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego, where the company works on wireless technology development and chip design, according to Gurman's report. "You will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next...
Read Full Article54 comments
disney plus star originals

Disney+ Plans International Rollout of Adult-Friendly 'Star' Channel to Subscribers Starting Next Week

Wednesday February 17, 2021 11:30 am PST by
Disney+ is set to expand its streaming service offering next week with a rollout of its more adult-aimed Star brand to existing subscribers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. According to CNET, the Star brand will include content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television that's more adult-friendly, as opposed to the all-ages content that's...
Read Full Article43 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air m1

Parallels 16 for M1 Macs Gets Technical Preview 2 Update With New Features

Tuesday February 16, 2021 12:56 pm PST by
Back in December, Parallels released a Parallels Desktop 16 for M1 Macs Technical Preview Program, which is designed to allow Parallels to run Windows on M1 Macs. Parallels today released a second Technical Preview, introducing new features and various improvements to the software for a better usage experience. The update adds support for suspending and resuming a virtual machine, improves...
Read Full Article85 comments
MagSafe 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature

MagSafe to Make Unexpected Return to MacBook Pro

Tuesday February 16, 2021 8:27 am PST by
Apple's MagSafe charging connector is expected to make a long-awaited return to the MacBook Pro later this year, according to new reports. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a recent report, which outlined many of the changes coming to the new high-end Mac laptops, that "the ‌MagSafe‌ charging connector design is restored" on the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Expected to come in 14- and...
Read Full Article
apple devices mac iphone ipad watch collage

Apple Updates Platform Security Guide, Says Kernel Extensions Won't Be Supported on Future Apple Silicon Macs

Thursday February 18, 2021 12:00 pm PST by
Apple today shared an updated version of its Platform Security Guide [PDF], providing a comprehensive overview of the latest security advancements across iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and more. For example, the guide provides security details about Safari's optional Password Monitoring feature on iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, which automatically keeps an eye out for any...
Read Full Article91 comments