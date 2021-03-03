New Apple Pencil Allegedly Leaks With Glossy Finish and Redesigned Tip

by

Images supposedly depicting a third-generation Apple Pencil have been shared on Twitter by the leaker known as "Mr. White."

apple pencil 3 leak

The purported new ‌Apple Pencil‌ appears to share a very similar design to the current, second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, which is shorter than the previous version and charges inductively on the side of an iPad.

The updated ‌Apple Pencil‌ appears to have a glossy finish, much like that used on the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ or AirPods, rather than the matte white finish used on the second version of the accessory.

The other notable difference is the ‌Apple Pencil‌'s tip. The first and second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ have small, screw-on tips that are able to be easily replaced when worn out. This updated model seems to have a considerably larger tip component, with a much longer section that screws into the ‌Apple Pencil‌ itself. It is unclear why a new version of the ‌Apple Pencil‌ may have a redesigned tip, but it is likely indicative of internal design changes.

The redesigned head may signal that new functionality is coming to the ‌Apple Pencil‌'s tip. In July last year, Apple applied for a patent regarding an ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip that would allow the device to sample colors from the real world via a color sensor, so it is clear that Apple is interested in expanding the utility of its ‌iPad‌ stylus.

All in all, the image suggests that the new ‌Apple Pencil‌'s upgrades may be more focused on the internals of the accessory rather than any significant external design changes. Nevertheless, it is not unreasonable to expect some added functionality over the current model to justify a new iteration of the device.

"Mr. White" has previously leaked correct images of the iPad mini 5, the back glass of the Graphite iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 mini's display, and A14 chip components. Other leaks, such as a braided Lightning cable and a black Apple Pencil color option, have not yet emerged, but overall "Mr. White" does seem to have a reliable track record.

It is also important to note that new iPad Pro models are expected to arrive this month, so the timeframe of this leak may add to its reliability. The new ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to feature upgraded A-series chips and mini-LED displays, all in a largely unchanged design.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad Air
Tags: Apple Pencil Guide, Mr. White
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution), iPad Air (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

moabal Avatar
moabal
11 minutes ago at 06:20 am
I prefer the matte finish over the glossy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 6 in hand

Apple Faces Another iPhone Lawsuit Over 'Programmed Obsolescence'

Monday March 1, 2021 6:44 am PST by
Apple faces a new class-action lawsuit that accuses it of deliberately releasing iOS updates that slowly reduce the performance of an iPhone, forcing customers to upgrade their devices. The lawsuit comes from the Portuguese Consumer Protection Agency, Deco Proteste (via Marketeer), which in a statement says that it will proceed with a case against the Cupertino tech giant because it...
Read Full Article281 comments
PIA23764 RoverNamePlateonMars web

NASA Mars Perseverance Rover Uses Same PowerPC Chipset Found in 1998 G3 iMac

Tuesday March 2, 2021 3:21 am PST by
NASA's Perseverance rover, which recently made history landing on the surface of Mars, is powered by the same processor used in an iMac more than 23 years old. Image Credit: NASA As reported by NewScientist (via Gizmodo), the rover includes the PowerPC 750 processor, the same chip used in the G3 iMac in 1998. The main chipset is the same; however, there are differences between the...
Read Full Article180 comments
magsafe charging brick feature

Prosser: iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack to Feature Reverse Charging

Monday March 1, 2021 1:18 pm PST by
Apple is working on MagSafe-compatible battery packs that will be compatible with the iPhone 12 models, and leaker Jon Prosser today said on the Genius Bar podcast that one version of the battery pack will feature "reverse charging." According to Prosser, Apple is working on two versions of the battery packs, one that's a standard version and one that's a premium version with reverse...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 to Include 1TB Storage Option and LiDAR Across the Board, Says Wedbush Analyst

Monday March 1, 2021 4:00 am PST by
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 13 could include a 1TB storage option for some models and LiDAR Scanners across the entire lineup, according to a report from Wedbush analysts. In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said that initial Asian supply chain checks gave the firm "increased confidence" that Apple's 5G-driven product cycle would extend well into 2022,...
Read Full Article81 comments
Top Stories 47 Feature copy

Top Stories: MacBook Pro, iMac, and AirPods Rumors, macOS 11.2.2, MagSafe Wallet Revisited

Saturday February 27, 2021 6:00 am PST by
March is right around the corner, and that means our first good opportunity for Apple product launches in 2021 as the company frequently has significant launches in March or April each year. We're hearing rumors about MacBook Pro, iMac, AirPods, and more, although many of these will be coming out at different times over the course of the year. This week also saw a macOS update to address a ...
Read Full Article36 comments
microsoft edge ios android

Bill Gates Says His Preference for Android Over iPhone is Due to Pre-Installed Software

Friday February 26, 2021 3:35 am PST by
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates this week participated in his first meeting on Clubhouse, the increasingly popular invite-only conversation app, where he fielded a range of questions as part of an ongoing book tour. Gates was interviewed by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, and given that the Clubhouse app is currently only available on iOS, naturally one of the questions that came up was...
Read Full Article316 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Smaller Notch and Larger Batteries, 120Hz Display for Pro Models, and More

Monday March 1, 2021 7:50 am PST by
iPhone 13 models will all feature a smaller notch, while the two Pro models will be equipped with low-power LTPO display technology for a 120Hz refresh rate, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Several other sources have previously claimed that some iPhone 13 models will support a 120Hz refresh...
Read Full Article91 comments
maxresdefault

HomeKit Essentials Worth Checking Out

Saturday February 27, 2021 7:05 am PST by
HomeKit was slow to take off after its 2014 launch, but now that it's been around for seven years, there are hundreds of HomeKit products available, ranging from doorbells and speakers to TVs, lights, and cameras. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of our favorite HomeKit products that we find most useful. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. HomePod...
Read Full Article134 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 to Prevent MacBooks From Being Damaged by Third-Party Non-Compliant Docks

Thursday February 25, 2021 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2, the fourth update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 comes two weeks after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences....
Read Full Article249 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article250 comments