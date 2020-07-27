Photos of A14 RAM Component for Upcoming iPhone 12 Surface on Twitter

As we creep closer to the fall unveiling date of the new 2020 iPhones, photos of alleged components are beginning to trickle out, and the latest leak features an A14 chip component.



Leaker Mr. White, who sometimes shares accurate information on Apple's future plans along with component pictures, shared a series of photos of the RAM component of the A14 processor that is typically located at the top of the main chip.

There's nothing that we can glean from these photos of the chip component, but it appears to have a 2016 date numbering, corresponding to the 16th week of 2020. That means it was likely manufactured in April.

Mr. White previously shared a similar photo of the A14 RAM component earlier in July, but the new photos are clearer, even if they don't provide any insight into the 2020 iPhones.

All of Apple's 2020 iPhone models will be equipped with the 5-nanometer A14 chip, which is expected to be faster and more battery efficient thanks to improved thermal management. Apple with the A14 chip will also focus on speeding up artificial intelligence and AR tasks through the Neural Engine.

Rumors so far suggest that the more affordable 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will feature 4GB RAM, while the higher-end 6.1 and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models will feature 6GB RAM.

Earlier today, alleged images of a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ display panel were found on Weibo, with the display panel depicting what could be a smaller notch that is in line with some rumors that Apple will slim down the notch size in the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.



