Apple Watch ECG Feature Gets Approved in Australia

by

The Australian government has approved ECG functionality on the Apple Watch, giving Apple the all-clear to launch the feature for Apple Watch users in the country, according to a regulatory document first spotted by The 8-Bit.

apple watch ecg wrist
Earlier last month, the Apple Watch's irregular heart rhythm notification received approval in Australia, although ECG did not. Irregular heart rhythm is a feature that periodically reads your heart rhythm in the background and alerts you if it detects signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Both parts work in tandem as users who receive an irregular heart rhythm notification are advised to take an ECG for a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of their heart condition.

With regulator hurdles now out of the way, it's unclear when Apple will roll the feature out for users in Australia. Apple is currently testing watchOS 7.5, and although there's been no indication thus far, the update could include support for ECG in Australia. watchOS 7.4 is expected to debut in the early spring alongside iOS 14.5, which will introduce the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch, amongst other features.

