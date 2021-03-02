Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to Developers [Update: Pulled]

by

Note: Apple doesn't appear to have released the new update over the air yet. It is, however, available as a download from Apple's developer center.

Note 2: Apple has removed beta 3 from the developer center and reverted back to beta 2.


Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta updates coming two weeks after Apple released the second iOS and iPadOS 14.5 betas.

14
iOS and iPadOS 14.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

iOS 14.5 is the biggest update to iOS 14 to date, introducing several significant new features. First and foremost, Apple is making it easier to unlock an iPhone when you're wearing a face mask with a new "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature.

This opt-in option lets you use an unlocked and authenticated Apple Watch as a secondary authentication method to unlock an ‌iPhone‌ alongside Face ID. With this feature, you no longer have to enter a passcode or remove your mask to unlock your ‌iPhone‌. Both an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 14.5 and an Apple Watch are required to use this, and the Apple Watch cannot authenticate Apple Pay purchases, App Store purchases, or unlock third-party apps that use Face ID.

iphone apple watch unlock
The update also brings worldwide support for 5G in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models, so if you use multiple lines, both can now connect at 5G speeds. Prior to now, Dual-SIM mode was limited to LTE networks.

iPhone 12 5G Dual Carrier Feature orange
With watchOS 7.4, iOS and iPadOS 14.5 include AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+, so Apple Fitness+ subscribers can start a workout on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPAd and then AirPlay it to a compatible smart TV or set-top box. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 supports audio and video, but it does not display on-screen workout metrics.

Apple fitness plus feature
PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers are supported on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌ with iOS 14.5, and code suggests that Apple is going to add joint account support for the Apple Card in the near future.

play station dualsense controller
iOS 14.5 includes a Waze-like crowdsourcing feature for reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks along a route in Maps when getting directions.

apple maps report accident
There's a new "Report" button available in the Apple Maps app that lets you tap to report an accident, hazard, or speed trap at your location in the ‌Apple Maps‌ app, which is a feature that mapping app Waze offers. This is available directly on the ‌iPhone‌ and in CarPlay.

There are several new emoji characters in the iOS 14.5 beta, with Apple introducing heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, along with different gender options for people with beards. There are also new couple emojis that have new skin tone mixes.

iOS 4
Apple removed the blood from the syringe emoji, updated the Headphone emoji to look like the AirPods Max rather than a generic set of headphones, and added a helmet to the rock climbing emoji.

The iOS 14.5 beta addresses the green tint issue that some ‌iPhone‌ owners have been experiencing, with Apple confirming that the beta has "optimizations" to help with the issue.

"iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 includes an optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that might appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds," reads Apple's iOS 14.5 beta notes. For some users, there are improvements thanks to the optimizations, but for others, the issue still appears to exist, so Apple may have some further work to do.

iOS and iPadOS 14.5 add a new feature for choosing a default streaming music service to use with Siri. So if you prefer Spotify over Apple Music, for example, you can now choose Spotify as the default app to use with ‌Siri‌ and all ‌Siri‌ song requests will go through Spotify without the need to add "on Spotify" to the end of ‌Siri‌ requests.

siri music app default
iOS 14.5 is the update where Apple will begin requiring developers to comply with its App Tracking Transparency rules. Going forward, developers will need to ask for and receive your permission to access your random advertising identifier and track your activity across apps and websites.

app tracking transparency prompt ios 14

Apple has made design tweaks to the Apple News and Podcasts apps, plus there are new print and sort options in Reminders. There are new settings for emergency alerts, a horizontal loading screen on the ‌iPad‌, and tons of other smaller feature tweaks that are outlined in our full iOS 14.5 features guide. Apple says iOS and iPadOS 14.5 will be released in the spring, so we can expect a launch date sometime after March 20.

contacos Avatar
contacos
26 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
I don’t see the Update ? and yes i have a dev Account



Not sure how much longer I can hold out with it, might have to jump on the beta train to be done with this garbage. All my devices stutter like crazy.

Ironically states are lifting mask mandates and more will follow in the coming weeks. Would have been nice to have the mask unlock with the watch 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ....... 12 MONTHS AGO!
There is more than the US. Our stores will probably stay closed another 1+ months and I don’t see the masks going anywhere here for another year either. Great feature to have
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EgbertAttrick Avatar
EgbertAttrick
34 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
What with anticipating the watch / mask unlock feature so much, I feel like I’ve never had to wait for something for so long in my life.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
12 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Been using this since beta 2, doesn't feel like a beta at all. And the unlock with Watch feature, is a feature I'd be willing to pay for(Hopefully Apple doesn't read these forums).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
27 minutes ago at 01:19 pm

Report back ladies and gents, green tint and small stutters when opening/closing apps been fully fixed?

Fixed for some last beta but not everyone.
Not sure how much longer I can hold out with it, might have to jump on the beta train to be done with this garbage. All my devices stutter like crazy.

Ironically states are lifting mask mandates and more will follow in the coming weeks. Would have been nice to have the mask unlock with the watch 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ....... 12 MONTHS AGO!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
az431 Avatar
az431
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

Not sure how much longer I can hold out with it, might have to jump on the beta train to be done with this garbage. All my devices stutter like crazy.

Ironically states are lifting mask mandates and more will follow in the coming weeks. Would have been nice to have the mask unlock with the watch 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ....... 12 MONTHS AGO!
The fact that some ignorant official pronounces that mask wearing is no longer required doesn't mean you should stop wearing a mask. It's going to be a very long time before this functionality is no longer necessary.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
srbNYC Avatar
srbNYC
23 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
same.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
