Apple Music Offering Six-Month Free Trial to Students Until End of April

Apple has announced that students who have yet to subscribe to Apple Music can now get a six-month free trial – double the standard three months offered to students – in the United States and select other countries.



Apple says the promotion is open to students in the United States studying for a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or an equivalent Higher Education course at a University or College. Eligibility in Canada extends to Post-Secondary School students, and in Japan to junior, technical colleges, and special courses.

Students must verify their eligibility by confirming your student status through UNiDAYS. The limited time promotion ends April 30, 2021. When the trial ends, the ‌Apple Music‌ plan for students is $4.99 per month, compared to the standard $9.99 per month for individuals.

🙌🙌@AppleMusic now free for 6 months- STUDENTS. You can now explore 70 million songs & so much more. This offer is valid to new Student Plans only & expires on 30 April. So, what are you waiting for? Join the family and sign up HERE > https://t.co/5l3ufymIrM #AppleMusicStudent pic.twitter.com/rdBwAIUy5S — Buchule 'Bentozonke' Raba (@BuchuleB) February 11, 2021