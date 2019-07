Apple has announced that students who have yet to subscribe to Apple Music can now get a six-month free trial , double the standard three months, in the United States and select other countries. The limited time promotion ends September 26, 2019, according to an internal memo obtained by the blog Appleosophy When the trial ends, the Apple Music plan for students is $4.99 per month, compared to the standard $9.99 per month for individuals.While various carriers have offered extended Apple Music trials, this is the first time Apple has offered a six-month trial itself. The offer is part of Apple's annual Back to School promotion in which students can also get a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.(Thanks, Holden Satterwhite!)