Prepear Changes Pear Logo to Settle Trademark Dispute With Apple

Prepear, a recipe and meal-planning app, has agreed to change its pear logo to settle an ongoing trademark dispute with Apple, Prepear's co-founder today confirmed to iPhone in Canada. Apple in August opposed Prepear's trademark application, claiming that the company's pear-shaped logo was too similar to Apple's own logo.

Image via iPhone in Canada

Though Prepear's logo has a pear shape instead of an Apple shape, Apple seems to have taken offense to the right angle of Prepear's leaf in the original logo. The new logo features a leaf that's angled differently, a small change that Apple apparently feels makes it different enough from the famous Apple logo. Prepear's app icon has also been tweaked.



Following the initial trademark opposition, Super Healthy Kids, Prepear's parent company, launched a petition in an attempt to persuade Apple to drop its opposition targeting a small business that was trying to protect its logo, and that petition gained over 250,000 signatures. Apple was also widely derided by media sites and fans for going after Prepear's logo.

Back in December, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board requested that the trial proceedings be suspended for 30 days as Prepear and Apple were "actively engaged in negotiations for the settlement" of the matter.

Prepear's CEO says that the trademark issue has now been "amicably resolved" and that Prepear is happy with the outcome.