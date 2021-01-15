First Episode of 'Servant' Season Two Premieres on Apple TV+

The first episode in season two of "Servant," a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is now available to watch on Apple TV+.

play

The series follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll that the mother thinks is real, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after the doll. After Leanne arrives, bizarre things happen to the family.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell. The first season, which is still available to watch, was popular with ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ subscribers, and Apple renewed Servant shortly after it launched. New episodes are set to be released on a weekly basis.