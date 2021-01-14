Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Tom Holland Movie 'Cherry'

Apple today shared the official trailer for "Cherry," an upcoming Apple TV+ film starring Tom Holland. Cherry is premiering in theaters on February 26, and will then launch on ‌Apple TV+‌ on March 12.

play

Apple paid more than $40 million for the worldwide rights to "Cherry," which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. "Cherry" is a crime drama that's an adaptation of a novel by Nico Walker.

In "Cherry," actor Tom Holland plays a Cleveland man named Walker who joins the army after being spurned by a girlfriend. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and is traumatized from the experience, suffering from PTSD.

Walker is prescribed Oxycontin to treat his PTSD, and that eventually leads to a heroin addiction. To pay for drugs, Walker begins robbing banks.

"Cherry" joins several other ‌Apple TV+‌ movies including "Hala," "The Banker," and "Greyhound."

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple has ordered a two-part documentary that will focus on the like of Oprah Winfrey. The documentary will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Oprah Winfrey's talk show.



Apple today also revamped the layout of the Apple TV+ website, bringing the design in line with the design of the ‌Apple TV+‌ section of the Apple TV app for a more streamlined viewing experience when using the web.