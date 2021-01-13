The Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2021

CES 2021 is taking place digitally this year, and it hasn't been as exciting as in past years because many vendors have opted out. That said, some companies are still showing off some interesting Apple-related accessories that are coming out this year and that will be of interest to Mac, iPad, and iPhone users.

Wireless CarPlay is catching on, and Pioneer debuted its new DMH-WC5700NEX receiver with support for both wired and wireless ‌CarPlay‌. The updated receiver features a 6.8-inch touchscreen and a hideaway control unit for installation flexibility. It's coming this summer, and pricing hasn't yet been detailed.

LG showed off a new UltraFine Display OLED Pro with a 31.5-inch display, more than 8 million pixels, and HDR individual pixel dimming. It's the first OLED monitor from LG, and like other UltraFine displays, it will be compatible with Apple's Macs. LG also showed off a new 39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide monitor. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

Satechi's Dock5 is a simple charging station that can accommodate up to five devices at one time with two 20W USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports, and a Qi-based wireless charger that supports up to 10W. It's priced affordably at $60, and can be purchased from the Satechi website.

The StudioDock is an iPad Pro docking station that includes built-in ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods wireless charging, along with an optional Apple Watch charger for charging up a multitude of Apple devices all at once. It has three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Kensington has not yet shared pricing or a release date.

Dell showed off the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor, which features a 40-inch curved display with a 5120x2160 resolution. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and built-in Thunderbolt 3 connectivity so it's able to work with Apple's Macs. The UltraSharp 40 will be available on January 28 at pricing starting at $2,100.

JBL debuted the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam, a soundbar with AirPlay 2 that makes it ideal for Apple users. With ‌AirPlay‌ 2 support, sound can be streamed wirelessly right to the sound bar from the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac. JBL is releasing the sound bar in the Spring of 2021 and it will be priced at $400.

Belkin debuted another MagSafe charging option, the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with ‌MagSafe‌, which works with Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. It can charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ and another device through its wireless charging base, and it's more affordably priced than the 3-in-1 version at $99.95. It will be available in March or April.

Belkin's wire-free Freedom True Wireless Earbuds under its Soundform brand are the first third-party earbuds to offer integration with the Find My app. These headphones can be tracked right alongside your Apple devices, plus they offer eight hours of play time, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi-based wireless charging. Pricing is unknown, but Belkin plans to release the earbuds in March or April.



Do you have other favorite Apple-related accessories that were announced at ‌CES 2021‌? Let us know in the comments.