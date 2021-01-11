CES 2021: LG Unveils First OLED UltraFine Monitor and 39.7" UltraWide 5K2K Monitor

LG has today announced the UltraFine Display OLED Pro with HDR individual pixel dimming, a 31.5-inch display, and over 8 million pixels, as well a new 39.7-inch UltraWide 5K2K monitor.

The newest addition to LG's popular series of high-end UltraFine monitors features an OLED display that covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. The display offers Pixel Dimming HDR technology that is made possible by OLED and is targeted at professionals such as video editors or photographers.

Very few OLED monitors have come to market in recent years, with the majority of models coming from Dell. The UltraFine OLED Pro is the first OLED monitor offering from LG.

The display includes three standard USB ports, two DisplayPort inputs, a HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-B upstream port, a 90W USB Type-C port, a KVM switch, and a headphone jack.

LG also announced the UltraWide 5K monitor, featuring a 39.7-inch curved Nano IPS display panel, a 5K2K resolution, a wide color gamut, and integrated stereo speakers.

The monitor appears to be positioned as a direct rival to Dell's newly-announced UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD, which shares the same panel and similar specifications.

The monitor espouses a Thunderbolt 4 connection, but there are also connectivity options for DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB, but there is little other information available about the product at this time.

Full specifications, availability, and pricing information for the UltraFine Display OLED Pro and UltraWide 5K monitor have not yet been announced.